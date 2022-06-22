Last updated: 11:47 AM ET, Wed June 22 2022

AmaWaterways Publishes 2023 Europe Brochure For Print

Cruising the Moselle River in Germany
Cruising the Moselle River in Germany. (Photo courtesy of AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways has now published the print version of its 2023 Europe brochure for travelers as it continues celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

The brochure is available in an online format, but travel advisors and travelers can now request a printed brochure or download a printable PDF version of the brochure.

Some highlights found in the brochure include the first-ever Seven River Journeys Through Europe, the first itinerary of which will begin in 2023. Across fourteen countries over 45 or 46 nights, these journeys offer seasonal trips in spring, summer or autumn.

Another special highlight is the new Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube itinerary, a 7-night cruise between Budapest and Vienna that provides immersive cultural experiences like a live performance at Melk Abbey in Austria.

“While sustainability remains a priority, many guests still enjoy leafing through a beautiful printed brochure, and we are excited to release a limited print edition of the 2023 brochure to make this choice available to them. 2023 is already looking very promising with a variety of new itineraries and land packages providing our guests with even more options to embark upon unforgettable journeys, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.

“Pairing unique new product offerings with our heartfelt commitment to providing high-quality, personalized experiences, our guests will sail with comfort and confidence, enjoying the most authentic and luxurious river cruise vacation imaginable.”

