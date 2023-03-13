AmaWaterways Sets 2024 Dates For 'Soulful Epicurean Experience' Cruises
March 13, 2023
AmaWaterways announced three special cruises to celebrate the African and Black diaspora on rivers in France and Egypt in 2024.
Due to the overwhelming demand for the first Soulful Epicurean Experience this summer on the Rhône River in France, two June 2024 departure dates have been added along with a Nile itinerary in May 2024.
“We are fortunate to work with many travel advisors in the Black community who advised and encouraged us to develop these special interest cruises celebrating Black history and culture,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “As our first Soulful Epicurean Experience cruise in France scheduled for 2023 sold out almost immediately, we are proud to give our global family additional opportunities in 2024 to celebrate and appreciate the diverse Black heritage found in France and Egypt.”
In France, the seven-night “Colors of Provence” cruise on AmaKristina, plus three nights in Paris, include exclusive experiences that shine a light on Black heritage. Guided tours, including a full-day Black Heritage Tour in Marseille, showcase the region’s jazz, food and wine. These trips also include a Josephine Baker excursion and a “Black History of Paris” city tour. These 10-night journeys begin in Arles on June 13 or in Paris on June 17, 2024.
The Egypt tour begins in Cairo on May 17, 2024, and includes a seven-night river cruise onboard the 72-passenger AmaDahlia and three nights pre-cruise and one night post-cruise in Cairo. The seven-night river cruise sails roundtrip from Luxor visiting Edfu, Aswan, Esna, Kom Ombo, and Qena and includes daily tours and onboard.
Guests also can visit a Nubian Village and meet the people who carry on traditions of their ancestors who once ruled Egypt. The small group tours are guided by experienced Egyptologists and include visits to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Valley of the Kings and Queens, Karnak and Luxor temples, as well as a papyrus making class. The itinerary also includes a private lunch at the Abdeen Presidential Palace and a private tour of Queen Nefertari tomb.
