AmaWaterways to Begin 2024 Europe Season Early

AmaWaterways said it booked a record level of reservations in January and reminds travel advisors that it will begin the 2024 Europe river cruise season early, in February, on the Danube and Rhine rivers.
“We are excited to see the demand for river cruising coming back so strong and are delighted to share that we will be launching our 2024 season in Europe with special cruises on the Rhine and Danube rivers starting February 11, giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy Europe during the month of love,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “The end of winter is one of the most exquisite times to visit Europe. Airfares are lower and with fewer tourists, there is more space to truly embrace the magic of these regions that feature great museums and art galleries plus winter carnivals celebrated in many parts of Germany.”
On Feb. 11, 2024, AmaWaterways’ flagship AmaMagna will set sail along the Danube River from Budapest, Hungary to Vilshofen, Germany.
The seven-night cruise visits Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest and includes an apricot brandy and chocolate tasting in Dürnstein and a wine festival in Spitz. Guests can choose to visit Budapest’s thermal spas or Vienna’s ice-skating rinks.
The ship has a heated Sun Deck pool and whirlpool, as well as exercise and relaxation classes led by AmaWaterways’ dedicated Wellness Host, pickleball at the ship’s new court, and services at the Zen Wellness Studio. Travelers also can book escorted pre- or post-cruise land packages in Budapest or Prague.
AmaLucia also will begin sailing Feb. 11 on the Rhine River between Amsterdam and Basel from Amsterdam through the Swiss Alps. Two Rhine itineraries can be packaged with pre- and post-cruise land packages in Lake Lucerne, Zurich and Amsterdam.
“We introduced our first-ever Christmas Market River Cruises over 15 years ago and many had their doubts about Europe being an attractive winter river cruising destination for North Americans. However, our holiday itineraries have become some of our most sought out experiences,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
When reserved by March 31, 2023, Early Booking Rewards come with 5 percent savings on balcony staterooms and suites on select 2024 Europe, Asia and Egypt sailings.
