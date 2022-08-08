American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony Completes Sea Trials
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Claudette Covey August 08, 2022
American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony successfully completed its sea trials and was delivered to the line – on schedule – by Chesapeake Shipbuilding where it was constructed.
American Symphony, which is the fifth vessel in the line’s new series of riverboats, is en route to New Orleans, where it will join the Mississippi River fleet.
The riverboat is scheduled to depart on its inaugural cruise on Aug. 27, and christened on Aug. 30 in Natchez, Miss.
“American Symphony is part of our ongoing commitment to leading the U.S. river cruise market by introducing innovative small ships every year,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.
“Smaller is better on the rivers. We look forward to American Symphony’s first season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of sister ship American Serenade early next year.”
American Symphony is a sister ship to American Melody, which made its debut last year.
The riverboat is equipped with five decks, with all accommodations featuring balconies.
“The new riverboat has an elegant design with a stunning use of glass, allowing for unparalleled views throughout the ship,” American Cruise Lines said.
“American Symphony also showcases American’s patented opening bow and retractable gangway, as well as the gorgeous 5th deck skywalk with an ellipse that cantilevers dramatically over the cafe below.”
It is the 15th small ship built by Salisbury, Md.-based Chesapeake Shipbuilding for American Cruise Lines.
-
-
-
