American Cruise Lines Announces Longest-Ever River Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Donald Wood March 27, 2023
American Cruise Lines announced its longest-ever domestic cruise itinerary, a 60-day adventure dubbed The Great United States.
The sailing explores 20 states and spans all four time zones in the continental U.S., honoring America’s living history along the way. Passengers will begin on the Pacific Coast and travel east to the Atlantic, cruising four major rivers and the country’s most picturesque coastlines.
The first The Great United States itinerary sets sail on August 14, 2024, and concludes on October 14, 2024. Bookings are now open and prices range from $51,060 to $77,945 per person, depending on stateroom selection, with a deposit of $5,000 per person due upon reservation.
The Great United States voyage will retrace the steps of Lewis & Clark on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, roll along the Mississippi with Mark Twain and Elvis, venture up the Hudson River during peak fall foliage season and breathe in the fresh sea air of coastal New England.
The sailing culminates in New York Harbor with a viewing of the Statue of Liberty.
“The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines,” President and CEO Charles B. Robertson said. “A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully.”
Guests will cruise aboard some of the newest ships in the country, with each American Cruise Lines vessel designed with spacious staterooms and suites, private balconies, restaurants, cafes, lounges and wide-open top decks for breathtaking views of the passing scenery.
Passengers will sail on American Jazz, American Symphony and American Independence.
All elements of the experience will be fully curated by the cruise line’s dedicated river travel team, ensuring guests have a memorable experience throughout the company-record-breaking voyage.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on American Cruise Lines, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS