American Cruise Lines Debuts National Parks Post-Cruise Packages

Claudette Covey March 03, 2022

American Cruise Lines in the Pacific Northwest
American Cruise Lines in the Pacific Northwest. (photo via American Cruise Lines)

American Cruise Lines unveiled three- and seven-night National Parks Post-Cruise Packages, which are commissionable to travel advisors.

The packages are available in conjunction with the line’s “Colombia & Snake River” cruises, which call at destinations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

The post-cruise packages will add Wyoming and Montana to the list of destinations visited.

The seven-night package commences in Clarkston, Wash., with a jet boat excursion through Hells Canyon with lunch at a private ranch.

Other highlights are an overnight visit to Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, two days in Glacier National Park, two days in Yellowstone National Park, a visit to Grand Teton National Park and two nights in Jackson, Wyo., which sits at the base of Grand Teton National Park.

The three-night package includes the jet boat ski excursion out of Clarkson, an overnight in Coeur d’Alene and an exploration of Glacier National Park.

Both packages include the services of private guides throughout the trips, along with local guides and park rangers for daily excursions, meals, luggage service and private transportation to local airports.

American Cruise Lines offers its guests a Flat Rate airfare option, complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays and one-night post-cruise packages on select itineraries.

Claudette Covey
