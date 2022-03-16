American Cruise Lines' New Riverboat Launched at Maryland Shipyard
American Cruise Lines announced that the American Symphony, its fifth vessel in its new riverboat class, has launched at the Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland.
American Symphony will begin cruising the Mississippi River in August 2022 and will soon be joined by American Cruise Lines' sixth riverboat, the American Serenade.
Like its sister ship, American Melody, the American Symphony will feature an elegant design and state-of-the-art features. The ship accommodates 175-passengers and has five decks and 100 percent-balcony staterooms.
There is a four-story glass atrium, indoor and outdoor dining, a large fitness center, multiple spacious lounges and a top deck with a skywalk as well as an ellipse cutout cantilevered over the ship’s 4th deck cafe.
American Symphony is at Chesapeake’s East Outfitting Basin and will begin its inaugural Mississippi River season this summer, sailing eight-Day Lower Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and Memphis, then transition to Upper Mississippi River sailings between St. Louis and St. Paul.
