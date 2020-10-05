American Cruise Lines' New Riverboats, Itineraries, Protocols for 2021
October 05, 2020
American Cruise Lines, the U.S.’ largest domestic cruise line, is excited to begin ‘Cruising Close to Home’ again in 2021. By next year, the carrier will operate a total of 14 small ships, sailing across more than 30 U.S. states, and offer an array of intriguing pre- and post-cruise packages in some of the nation’s most famous cities.
As part of its fleet enhancements, American will be introducing two new, Mississippi-bound modern riverboats, featuring three brand-new itineraries and over 50 new shore excursions.
New Mississippi Riverboats
The new, 190-passenger American Jazz is the third and latest vessel to launch in American’s acclaimed series of five new, modern riverboats to sail the iconic Mississippi River. With the addition of American Melody in Summer 2021, four of its freshest vessels will be cruising the Mighty Mississippi, with a fifth, yet-to-be-named ship to follow.
American is the only U.S. river cruise line to operate a combination of modern riverboats, classic paddlewheelers and coastal small ships. In keeping with its signature onboard experience, the new ships being added to its fleet each year remain small, carrying between just 100 to 190 passengers each.
"The U.S. river cruise outlook for 2021 is tremendous, with strong demand for small ship cruises close to home," said Charles B. Robertson, President and CEO of American Cruise Lines. "American Jazz and the modern riverboats we have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the domestic market."
New 2021 Itineraries
—An eight-day ‘Cape Codder’, sailing roundtrip from Boston, visits a variety of small New England ports and features an exclusive partnership with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.
—An eight-day ‘Music Cities’ cruise, sailing between Nashville and Memphis, which draws upon American musical influences, and offers complimentary and extended pre- and post-cruise packages in both Nashville and Memphis.
—An 11-day ‘Alaskan Explorers’ cruise, sailing roundtrip from Juneau, which will visit more Alaskan ports than ever before, including two days in Glacier Bay, as well as a complimentary pre-cruise package in Juneau.
New Pre-Cruise Packages
The line has added many new, complimentary pre-cruise hotel and transportation packages, including one-night complimentary pre-cruise hotel packages on all 2021 Mississippi and Columbia and Snake River cruises; and select coastal cruises also come with complimentary packages.
The company is also offering several longer Premium pre-cruise and post-cruise packages, including Four Seasons hotel packages in premier cities like Boston, St. Louis, New Orleans and Baltimore; and a brand-new VIP Graceland package in Memphis.
Over 50 New Shore Excursions
American is also expanding its enrichment offerings in 2021 with more than 50 new shore excursions available across the country, many of them active adventures like hiking, kayaking and wildlife and whale watching. These explorations will be showcased as part of 35 curated, coast-to-coast itineraries, as well as American’s themed and holiday cruises.
New Private Cruise Coaches
American will also be introducing new, luxury American Cruise Coaches, which will accompany all of its Upper and Lower Mississippi River cruises, providing guests with 100-percent private ground transportation to their onshore activities, as well as airport transfers upon arrival and departure.
New Website With 360 Tours
The line has just launched its brand-new website with enhanced features to assist both customers and travel professionals. The refreshed site includes all of American’s cruise schedules through 2023 and offers new, 360-degree virtual tours of the company’s newest modern riverboats and coastal ships.
COVID-19 Safety Considerations
American was among the first U.S. lines to suspend sailing and spent many months developing comprehensive, new health and safety protocols. The carrier partnered with Vikand Solutions, leading global experts in maritime medical operations and healthcare, to develop enhanced sanitization practices and extensive preparedness plans targeted at quashing COVID-19. Medical professionals will be on hand, and testing will be available both pre-cruise and onboard.
Cruises will restart at 75-percent capacity, providing 450 square feet of space per passenger, and its ships’ design styles already easily accommodate new social distancing protocols, with ultra-spacious indoor and outdoor lounges, expansive rooftop sundecks and indoor and outdoor dining spaces. There are no interior cabins on any ships in the fleet and almost all of American’s staterooms feature sliding doors leading out onto private balconies. All cabins and interior spaces aboard its vessels have also been designed with independent HVAC air systems, meaning there’s no shared ductwork to worry about.
The cruise line will mail PPE packages to all guests in advance of travel, as well as providing it amply onboard. Combined with enhanced sanitization practices and an arsenal of other protective measures in place, American is ensuring that it provides the safest possible experience, from booking through disembarkation.
