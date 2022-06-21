American Cruise Lines Offering Free Airfare on Select Mississippi Itinerary
June 21, 2022
American Cruise Lines is enhancing its Mississippi River offerings this week as its newest riverboat, the American Melody, heads to St. Paul to begin its Upper Mississippi River itineraries, which travelers can enjoy booking for July and August with a free domestic airfare package.
All Mississippi River itineraries with the cruise line include complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays, including transportation services.
On a specific selection of Upper Mississippi River sailings on the new ship, travelers can now enjoy complimentary airfare, too.
The free airfare package is available for the itinerary’s departures on July 29, August 5, August 12, August 19 and August 26 of this year.
American Cruise Lines offers ten different Mississippi River itineraries spanning the river from St. Paul to New Orleans, visiting historic port cities and sailing along some of its most storied tributaries.
