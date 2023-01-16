American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare as Part of Wave Season Deals
American Cruise Lines announced new Wave Season deals for the spring.
During the upcoming 2023 season, American will operate a fleet of 17 small ships, with the newest riverboat, American Serenade, scheduled to debut on the Mississippi River in April.
To celebrate the new vessel’s introduction, the cruise line is offering $1,200 off per stateroom, along with complimentary domestic airfare on 8-Day Lower Mississippi River cruises, departing between April 8 and May 8.
American is also offering $1,000 off per stateroom for 8-Day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises, plus complimentary domestic airfare for departures from April 8 through May 8. Each ship accommodates just 100-180 guests.
The American fleet features eating areas that require no reservations and offer open seating, creating a relaxed setting for travelers. The ships also boast indoor and outdoor lounges, sun decks with 360-degree views and 100 percent outward-facing staterooms.
The cruise line’s 2023 itineraries feature over 400 shore excursions across the country, with each small group led by local and expert guides. Private transportation is included shoreside, aboard luxury cruise coaches, which follow all the Line’s Mississippi and Columbia & Snake riverboats throughout the cruises.
Voyages also include complimentary room service and Starlink Wi-Fi, as well as alternate casual dining venues on several vessels. Pricing includes port charges and fees, as well as tips and gratuities.
American’s River and Coastal cruises offer domestic flat-rate airfare, extended pre-cruise packages, and complimentary pre-cruise hotel stays.
