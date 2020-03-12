American Cruise Lines Unveils Program for Changing or Canceling Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Cruise Lines Claudette Covey March 12, 2020
As the impact of the coronavirus continues to steadily intensify, American Cruise Lines (ACL) unveiled Cruise with Comfort, which provides travelers with flexible options for changing or canceling upcoming cruises.
Through the plan, ACL will enable agents’ clients with new and existing bookings for cruises departing March 9 through Aug. 31, 2020, with the option to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours prior to the start of their cruise packages. The cruise package includes the cruise itself and any additional tours, hotel nights or transportation service purchased through the line.
Passengers choosing to cancel will receive cruise vouchers “equal to 100 percent of the amount paid,” ACL said, adding that “each voucher issued … may be applied against $1 of any future 2020 or 2021 cruise package purchased by [the client].”
The vouchers are non-transferable and must be used for travel before Dec. 31, 2021.
“In light of recent events, American Cruise Lines has introduced the Cruise with Comfort offer to provide your clients with increased flexibility for their upcoming cruises. Although our cruises currently are scheduled to sail as planned, we understand the decision to travel is personal,” ACL said. “We feel it is important to offer your clients this peace of mind.”
The line noted that guests booked on cruises through Aug. 31, 2020, should have received an email about opting into the Cruise with Comfort plan. If they did not, agents should email therese.faherty@americancruiselines.com with their clients' email address, ACL will send them the offer.
For more information, call 800-894-8570.
