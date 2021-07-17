American Jazz Successfully Refloated in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley
American Cruise Lines said the modern riverboat American Jazz was refloated July 16 after getting stuck on a sandbar in Kentucky’s Lake Barkley on July 7.
Once refloated, the vessel was immediately able to get underway on its own power. The riverboat is currently undergoing final inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard, and once completed, will continue on to Nashville, Tenn., where its next cruise is scheduled to depart on July 25.
“American Cruise Lines would like to sincerely thank everyone on the ground in Kentucky for their tireless and continued efforts to refloat American Jazz,” the company said in a statement. “The modern riverboat became stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley late last week, during one of American’s eight-day “Music Cities” cruises between Memphis and Nashville.
“American would also like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard for deploying resources, keeping the waterway safe, coordinating efforts with all the members of the local community and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and in supporting all the companies that refloated American Jazz. American would especially like to acknowledge the following companies for their expertise, equipment, and manpower: DonJon Smit, Florida Marine, Luhr Bros, Moran Environmental, Three Rivers Boat Yard, Lucas Hale, and Haynes Marrs and Associates.”
American Cruise Lines said it also “greatly appreciates the commitment of the dedicated crew who remained aboard American Jazz, for their initial efforts to safely disembark all passengers and for their continued work throughout the week to ready the riverboat for its next cruise. American could not have done this without the additional support from the following local partners: David Elliott, State of Kentucky Emergency Management Operations, Area 1; David Bryant, Trigg County emergency manager; and Paula Flood, Trigg County deputy emergency manager.
