American Queen Schedules Cruises With Midwest, Canada Overnights
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Voyages Theresa Norton March 14, 2022
American Queen Voyages has announced three new Great Lakes sailings on the Ocean Navigator that will have overnight visits in fall 2022.
For the first time, guests will have evening shoreside options with overnights in Mackinac Island, Montréal, Toronto and Québec City.
The cruises include 15-day voyages departing Sept. 5 from Montréal to Chicago and Sept. 18 from Chicago to Montréal, and a 12-day roundtrip from Montréal departing Oct. 1, 2022.
“Our valued-travel advisors and guests shared how much they enjoy overnights in port while cruising Europe, so we adjusted these autumn voyages to offer opportunities to explore similar storied ports after the sun goes down here in North America,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Sunset strolls along the cobblestone streets of Old Montréal and sipping a warm cider during a Mackinac Island carriage ride are among the moments our guests can now enjoy.”
The 202-guest Ocean Navigator will operate Lakes & Ocean experiences in North America, including cruises in the Great Lakes, Canada, New England, Southeast U.S., Yucatan and Mexico.
The newly announced sailings also will call on the ports of Clayton, N.Y., in the heart of the Thousand Islands region and Port Weller, Ont. for the first time.
Per guest fares begin at $4,499. For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Queen Voyages, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, United States, Canada
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS