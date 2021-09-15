American Queen Steamboat Unveils New Nashville Programming for 2022
American Queen Steamboat Company unveiled programming for Nashville next year, which includes special edition voyages, enhanced packages and onboard performances.
Special edition voyages include the “Bourbon – An American Spirit” from Louisville to Nashville, the “Celebrate the 70s voyage” from St. Louis to Nashville and the “Star-Spangled Cruise” from Memphis to Nashville.
The “Star Spangled Cruise” will feature country music artist and Grand Ole Opry member Lee Greenwood, who will perform aboard American Countess and American Queen.
Travelers on “Star-Spangled Cruise” itineraries can also opt for the two-night “Nashville Music City Stay Package,” which includes a backstage tour and performances at the Grand Ole Opry, and a tour of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The enhanced package also includes accommodations at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, a “classic American breakfast” and roundtrip transportation, the line said.
It is available on seven itineraries aboard American Countess and American Queen, operating between May and November 2022.
“With demand for our close-to-home offerings still on the rise, expanding our offerings that celebrate the many dynamic U.S. river cities we visit, like Nashville, was a natural next step in ensuring we are meeting the interests of our guests,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines.
“Whether a novice fan or country music aficionado, Nashville is an incredible destination. We look forward to further showcasing the city to our guests throughout the 2022 season.”
In other news, American Queen Steamboat Company is offering a Fall sale, which features savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom.
Travelers who book a cruise departing by March 31, 2022, are able to change their booking to a different 2021 or 2002 itinerary at no cost up to 21 days before departure.
Fares start at $1,399 per person, not including port fees, taxes and gratuities.
