American Queen Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Claudette Covey July 19, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company unveiled $1,000 “Christmas in July” bonus savings for holiday bookings made by August 31, 2021.
The “Christmas in July” savings are available on select itineraries sailing from Memphis to New Orleans, Memphis to Nashville, roundtrip from New Orleans and roundtrip from Portland, Ore.
Dates for holiday itineraries from Memphis to New Orleans are scheduled for Dec. 12 and 19 aboard American Queen; Dec. 19 aboard American Duchess and Dec. 4, 11, 18 and 25 aboard American Countess.
Holiday sailings from Memphis to Nashville aboard American Duchess are scheduled for Dec. 5 and 12.
Roundtrip from New Orleans, American Duchess is set to depart on holiday cruises on Nov. 21 and Dec. 26, and American Queen on Dec. 26.
American Empress is scheduled to depart on holiday sailings on Nov. 26, Dec. 1 and 6.
“Our thoughtfully curated voyages celebrate the season with memorable enrichment programming, as well as shoreside experiences that immerse guests in the sights and sounds of this festive time of year,” said Shawn Bierdz, president of American Queen Steamboat Company.
“Our team is dedicated to creating an atmosphere that embraces the genuine and hospitable spirit of the season so that guests can experience the time-honored traditions of the South while creating new memories.”
Holiday rates start at $1,499 per guest.
“Christmas in July” savings can be accessed with the offer code FREEDOM.
Guests are no longer required to wear masks onboard or undergo pre-cruise testing because the line requires vaccination of all guests and crew.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS