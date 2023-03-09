American Queen Voyages Enhances Its Culinary Experiences
Claudette Covey March 09, 2023
Under the direction of its culinary ambassador Regina Charboneau, American Queen Voyages is enhancing its culinary experience with new programming and elevated menus that reflect the destinations visited on its fleet of Rivers, Lakes & Oceans and Expedition vessels.
“Exploring the tastes and flavors of a region is in the DNA of any travel experience, and by elevating our culinary program will enhance the guest experience, allowing travelers to truly immerse themselves in the region they are visiting,” said American Queen Voyages President Cindy D’Aoust.
“We are incredibly excited for our guests to embark on this new culinary adventure with us across all of our itineraries.”
Added Charboneau, “Guests are in for a treat with our new menus. The revitalized culinary program brings the culture of each region to life.
“In the Pacific Northwest, guests can expect Chinese and Native American influences. While on the Lower Mississippi River, guests can enjoy Cajun and Creole flavors.”
Guests can also take advantage of American Queen Voyages’ new “Culinary & Cocktails” themed cruise and its existing ‘Wine Cruises and Bourbon” cruises.
Additionally, cruises will also feature special guests, cooking demonstrations, cocktail tastings, viticulture seminars and culinary competitions.
Supplementing the new culinary initiative is the company’s partnership with the PBS television show “America’s Test Kitchen,” which was announced in January.
