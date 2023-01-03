American Queen Voyages Launches 2023 Winter Savings Event
Noreen Kompanik January 03, 2023
American Queen Voyages has launched its Winter Savings Event for select voyages in 2023. These offers include up to $2,500 in savings and free round-trip airfare from select U.S. and Canadian gateways or a $300 per person travel credit in lieu of airfare.
American Queen Voyages newly-enhanced all-inclusive fares bundle pre-paid gratuities, port taxes and fees along with a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited guided tours and experiences, unlimited beverages and more. Other all-inclusive amenities include ground transfers between the hotel and vessel, acclaimed cuisine in multiple venues, in-room dining and onboard entertainment. Complimentary bicycle use is available on river voyages.
The 2023 cruise season features new itineraries along with innovative and enriching themed cruises. American Queen Voyages will debut their new Lakelorian program on Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator Great Lakes itineraries. Similar to the Riverlorian program, the Lakelorian program will highlight stories about the history and culture of the region.
"We are looking forward to an exciting kickoff to Wave season and 2023, where American Queen Voyages will be offering even more extraordinary experiences for our guests who are looking to deeply discover North America with us," says Cindy D'Aoust, American Queen Voyages president. "Travelers can expect the same incredible Rivers, Lakes & Oceans, and Expedition voyages, now elevated with even more inclusions.”
2023 City Stay packages will include destinations in the Pacific Northwest, Northeast and Southeast U.S. including an Official Glacier National Park Pre-Cruise Experience. The Vancouver/Victoria Post-Cruise Experience will take travelers to scenic and iconic destinations in each city, including the Butchart Gardens & Butterfly Gardens. Post-cruise experiences will be offered in Boston, Louisville, and St. Louis for guests looking for a deeper discovery of the disembarkation destination.
Themed Voyages and Special Event Cruises this year will allow guests to explore a region more in-depth with added enrichment. These include Culinary Cruises with Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau along with wine, bourbon and holiday themes on the river cruises. Cindy D'Aoust, president of American Queen Voyages, will host guests for sailings on President's Cruises with special friends including Founder John Waggoner.
Guests may take advantage of the WAVE season Winter Savings Event from now until February 28, 2023.
