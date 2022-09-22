American Queen Voyages Launches New Lakelorian Program for Lakes & Oceans Cruises
American Queen Voyages will launch its new Lakelorian program for its Lakes & Oceans fleet, offering a permanent lecturer, with the title of Lakelorian, onboard each cruise in partnership with Toledo, Ohio’s National Museum of the Great Lakes.
Similar to American Queen Voyages’ Riverlorians, which are onboard each paddlewheeler, the Lakelorian is an expert on the Great Lakes and will be able to hold lectures and discussions to enhance travelers’ knowledge and appreciation for where they’re sailing, ranging from history to ecology.
The Lakelorian will hold Lake Chats ahead of each stop at a new destination during the sailing.
The first two ships to offer this Lakelorian program will be the Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator in 2023, sailing Great Lakes voyages ranging from 11-16 days long and visiting highlights along the St. Lawrence, along with Mackinac Island, Niagara Falls, Detroit, Cleveland, Quebec City, Chicago and Toronto, many with overnight stays.
To celebrate the partnership between American Queen Voyages and the National Museum of the Great Lakes, the museum is offering a Luck of the Lakes raffle for a chance to win an 11-day cruise to the region.
“Our partnership with American Queen Voyages began taking shape in 2020 with their extraordinary support of Great Lakes history through an 11-day Great Lakes cruise donation which we used as the grand prize for our Luck of the Lakes Raffle,” shares Kate Fineske, senior director of institutional advancement, National Museum of the Great Lakes.
“Since then, we have come to recognize American Queen Voyages Lakes & Oceans ships as floating ambassadors of the Great Lakes, bringing thousands of visitors from around the world to deeply discover our region’s rich history,” Fineske continued. “We look forward to Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator becoming an extension of the National Museum of the Great Lakes through this innovative Lakelorian program, and welcoming guests to discover our museum and all we have to offer.”
