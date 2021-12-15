American Queen Voyages Opens 2024 Season for Reservations
American Queen Voyages released its 2024 season on Dec. 15, the earliest a season has opened for reservations in the company’s 10-year history.
The program includes itineraries for River, Lakes & Ocean, and Expedition cruising on eight vessels under the rebrand of American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines into American Queen Voyages.
The company noted several milestones in 2021, including the company rebranding, the American Countess christening and inaugural season, the company’s 10th anniversary, the opening of the new Fort Lauderdale office, and multiple record-breaking booking days throughout 2021.
“Following a momentous year for the company, we are eager to introduce a full season of itineraries under the new American Queen Voyages name, establishing our River, Lakes & Ocean and Expedition offerings to cruisers as they plan out their future travels,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “As the desire for close-to-home travel experiences continues to grow, we look forward to discovering new destinations, and returning to those that have captured our hearts, alongside our valued guests for years to come.”
American Queen River experiences will begin the 2024 season with its famed Lower Mississippi route between New Orleans and Memphis on the paddlewheelers the American Duchess, American Countess and the American Queen through the cities and historic port towns of the South. The paddlewheelers also will sail through America’s heartland, showcasing the Ohio and Cumberland rivers. The Mighty Mississippi journeys also will return.
In its Lakes & Ocean program, American Queen Voyages will sail on the coastal waters of the U.S., Canada and the Great Lakes, beginning with voyages to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. New in 2024, is an urban exploration between Niagara Falls and Chicago and a late spring/early summer voyage between Canada and New England with stops in northeastern port cities Martha’s Vineyard, Bar Harbor and Newport.
The Lakes & Ocean vessels are being renamed Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator; they were previously named Victory I and Victory II under the fomer Victory Cruise Lines.
The 2024 season will mark American Queen Voyages Expedition’s third season in the market and its second season with two vessels operating in Alaska, the Ocean Victory and Ocean Discoverer. The newly built 186-passenger vessels with an innovative X-Bow design will sail through the less-traveled regions of Alaska’s Inside Passage.
