American Queen Voyages Unveils Its Longest Sailing Ever

From left, Tre Tipton, William Jeffers, Chief Engineer Rick Newbegin, Alexandra Jaksec and Lauren Wasylson aboard American Countess.
From left, Tre Tipton, William Jeffers, Chief Engineer Rick Newbegin, Alexandra Jaksec and Lauren Wasylson aboard American Countess.

American Queen Voyages unveiled the longest itinerary in the company’s history – a 23-day “Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers” cruise, which will depart from Minneapolis and sail to Pittsburgh aboard American Countess on July 24, 2023.

All told, the itinerary will follow a 1,772-mile route, passing through 10 states, the company said.

The itinerary will also be available from Pittsburg to Minneapolis on Aug. 14 and will offer more unlimited guided tours than ever before.

American Countess
American Countess (photo via American Queen Voyages)

“Guests have made the 16-day Mighty Mississippi voyage between Minneapolis (Red Wing) and New Orleans one of our most popular itineraries, and we are pleased to reveal an even more immersive itinerary sailing to Pittsburgh that now incorporates the Mississippi and Ohio rivers,” said Isis Ruiz, chief commercial officer of American Queen Voyages.

To commemorate the 23-day cruise and American Queen’s arrival in Pittsburgh, the announcement was made in the city in tandem with its new partnership with local student-athletes.

“Pittsburgh has such a rich riverboat and sports history, so announcing the ‘Grand Ohio and Upper Mississippi Rivers’ with the city’s talented student-athletes and American Queen in the shadow of Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) was a perfect fit,” Ruiz said.

While American Countess was in port, a contingent of student-athletes boarded the vessel, including football offensive lineman Carter Warren and defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre; men’s basketball guard William Jeffress; women’s basketball guard Lauren Wasylson; and women’s tennis player Alexandra Jaksec.

“The student-athletes created content and met with many of the crew to learn about onboard occupations including captain, housekeeper, deckhand, entertainer and purser,” American Queen Voyages said.

Itinerary highlights for the cruise include La Crosse, Wis.; Dubuque, Bettendorf and Burlington, Ia.; Hannibal, St. Louis, Kimmswick and Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Paducah, Henderson, Owensboro, Brandenburg and Louisville, Ky.; Madison, Ind.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Maysville, Ky; Point Pleasant, W. Va.; Marietta, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pa.

Fares for the cruise are $7,197 per when paid in full by Aug. 31, 2022.

