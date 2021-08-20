AQSC Launches Risk-Free Booking Program and ‘Freedom’ Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship American Queen Steamboat Company Laurie Baratti August 20, 2021
American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has just rolled out its new risk-free, penalty-free booking program, which gives guests who book any AQSC voyage that departs by March 21, 2022, the flexibility to move their booking to another 2021 or 2022 sailing up to 21 days prior to their departure.
To qualify for the program, customers can book any of AQSC’s wide variety of unique, close-to-home river cruises with confidence at any time between August 16 and October 31, 2021.
As a condition of AQSC’s risk-free booking program, full payment must be made within 120 days of the voyage. Guests are allowed to move their original booking only once without incurring any change penalties, and fare differences are applicable for those who choose to switch to a different sailing. Refunds and Future Cruise Credits aren’t offered in lieu of rescheduling a sailing, and standard penalties are assessed if guests cancel their booking altogether.
All four of AQSC’s majestic paddlewheel riverboats have now returned to service. The newly christened American Countess and boutique-style American Duchess paddlewheelers began operating at reduced capacity in March 2021 and resumed sailing along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. With this year’s addition of American Countess to the fleet and three boats now sailing in America’s Midwest, the company is able to offer more itineraries for 2022 than ever before.
The largest overnight riverboat west of the Mississippi, American Empress returned to sailing Columbia and Snake rivers of the Pacific Northwest on June 14, carrying a contingent of fully vaccinated guests and crew members before AQSC’s fleetwide vaccine mandate even took effect on July 1.
“Following our successful March restart with the American Countess and American Duchess on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, the added capacity of the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest will help meet the unprecedented guest demand to travel again,” AQSC President Shawn Bierdz said at the time. “Our domestic, close-to-home itineraries continue to resonate with travelers, many new to cruising all together, along with seasoned ocean cruisers and our most loyal paddlewheel guests.”
Lastly, the line’s flagship American Queen paddlewheeler welcomed its first revenue guests in 18 months on August 9, 2021, when she set sail from New Orleans to continue sailing the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, becoming the fourth and final vessel to return to service for the U.S.-flagged cruise line.
AQSC is also currently running its FREEDOM sale, offering a bonus savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom on select 2022 bookings made by August 31, 2021. With a flexible, risk-free booking policy and the knowledge that everyone on board will be fully vaccinated, you can book your next amazing trip aboard an authentic paddlewheeler free from hassle or worry.
For more information, visit americanqueensteamboatcompany.com.
