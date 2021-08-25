Atlas Announces Inaugural Season for Its Second Expedition Ship
Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled its second expedition ship’s inaugural season, set to begin next summer 2022 from Portugal.
The World Traveller will sail on eleven itineraries ranging from 6-12 nights throughout the Mediterranean Sea, visiting Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Gibraltar, Nice, Rome, Monte Carlo, Greece and more.
Its first voyage departs from Lisbon and heads around Spain for nine nights beginning on July 15, 2022. Its second itinerary heads to France and the Italian Riviera on July 24. Next, the World Traveller will sail on two itineraries that combine Italy and Greece together on August 9 and September 7. The ship’s next itinerary on September 18 departs from Malta and visits the Balearic Islands, Sicily and Tunisia.
The ship’s next itineraries feature Greece and the Dalmation Coast, both departing from either Athens or Venice. The first 10-night itinerary departs on August 19 for Kotor, Montenegro, two destinations in Croatia, as well as Delphi, Olympia, Korfu and more. The August 29 itinerary heads to Kotor and Croatia, as well as Gaios, Greece and Rovinj, Croatia.
The World Traveller’s last itinerary in its inaugural season is a six-night voyage departing on October 5 heading to Madeira, the Canary Islands from Lisbon. It will end in Tenerife, where it will then visit destinations on Brazil’s coastline.
“World Traveller’s construction is very well along in our Portugal shipyard. We look forward to the timely launch of our second small, luxury expedition ship,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “With World Traveller, Atlas Ocean Voyages will have two small, luxe-adventure ships, covering more of the globe and twice as many compelling destinations, allowing new and returning guests to experience more authentic cultures and breathtaking locales.”
Along with the World Navigator, the World Traveller features Atlas Ocean Voyages’ luxe-adventure All Inclusive All The Way focus, which includes complimentary round-trip airfare, a free shore excursion at every port, free wine and spirits, prepaid gratuities, emergency medical evacuation assistance and more.
Travelers who book with a deposit prior to September 30 can earn ten percent off their cruise. Those who pay in full by October 7, 2021, can earn another ten perfect off their cruise.
