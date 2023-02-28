Atlas Ocean Voyages Antarctica Sailings Blend Exploration With Luxury
Atlas Ocean Voyages' debut of the World Traveller, their newest Explorer Class ship was nothing short of extraordinary.
TravelPulse attended the naming ceremony of both the World Traveller and its sister ship, World Navigator, during an Antarctica sailing this past November.
The ceremony was conducted beside the majestic fjords of Beagle Channels’ Glacier Alley. Fittingly, Theresa Scalzitti, Chief Sales Officer for Cruise Planners was chosen as Godmother for the World Traveller and the inspiring Karen Lundgren, professional explorer and adventurer was chosen as the Godmother of the World Navigator. The ceremony, entertainment and celebration mirrored both the elegance and beauty of both ships.
The experience onboard the World Traveller was pure joy as the unforgettable beauty and grandeur of Antarctica came to life.
Both ships were custom-built, Ice Class 1B-certified with identical layouts and gorgeous wood panelling decorated with two entirely different luxurious interiors that blend in the breathtaking landscapes of the Antarctic region.
The brand-new World Traveller and the World Navigator were built for exploration. They feature 94 staterooms, weigh 10,000 gross tons have six decks and have a plethora of amenities for the adventurous cruiser.
Both ships feature state-of-the-art technology that includes a hybrid power propulsion system from Rolls-Royce. The system maximizes fuel efficiency, consuming one-fifth of the fuel used by conventional cruise ships. Two hydro-nets propel the ships at a near-silent cruising speed of five knots. This feature helps protect the environment and allows the ship to get closer to the unique wildlife. In addition, the ship features a GPS-based Dynamic Position System, enabling the ship to position itself without the use of anchors that can harm the ocean floor.
The ship boasts four decks of luxurious suites and balcony staterooms that provide guests a wide-open ocean view. The suites include butler service and full-service dining. All rooms offer personalized in-room bar service, Nespresso coffee, teas and a mini fridge, terry-cloth bathrobes and slippers, a marble bathroom with mosaic glass rain shower with body jets and luxury cotton linens and L'Occitane bath amenities.
World Traveller’s onboard dining includes the main restaurant, Lisboa, and 7-Aft, the onboard New York-style grill. The Dome offers cocktails, coffees, teas, pastries and delicious finger sandwiches along with the most breathtaking views imaginable. Paula’s Pantry was a wonderful option serving up some very tasty grab-and-go snacks, sandwiches and hot beverages. There is also a 24/7 always available delicious tapas menu for the dine ensuite option.
The Atlas Ocean Voyages' all-inclusive experience includes gratuities as well as full emergency medical/travel insurance and private charter jet service between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia for Antarctica expeditions and between Oslo and Longyearbyen for Arctic cruises.
Guests can keep warm wearing the complimentary, warm lime-green parka that each guest receives for their voyage. It is perfect for the Antarctic exploration which was led by an experienced team of Antarctic veterans with expert skills guiding expeditions in other regions of the world.
Atlas Ocean Voyages expeditions offer a unique Antarctic experience thanks to the vision of Atlas’s president and CEO, James Rodriguez, who figured out the perfect balance between expedition voyages and luxury yacht-style cruising. This balance is why Atlas is one of the top cruises to recommend to luxury clients seeking adventure and exploration.
