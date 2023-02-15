Atlas Ocean Voyages Debuts New Dining Concept
Atlas Ocean Voyages is introducing an all-new, open-air dining concept known as Alma Alfresco aboard its two expedition yachts.
Alma Alfresco will offer a complimentary wine-pairing menu designed to deliver an Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience. Recipes have been passed down for generations and developed using artisanal techniques, cookware and ingredients.
Highlights include Polvo a Lagareiro, an oven-roasted octopus and potatoes in a bath of olive oil and roasted garlic, from Santa Luzia; Alheira de Mirandela, traditional Portuguese sausage, sauteed radish greens and potatoes, from Mirandela and Torta de Azeitao, a rolled sponge cake dessert filled with egg custard cream, from Setubal, among others.
"Alma means soul in Portuguese and our new venue showcases the gastronomic soul of Portugal," the cruise line's president and CEO James Rodriguez said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's news. "In addition to learning about Continental cuisine from curated chefs on our Epicurean Expeditions, Alma Alfresco will offer guests an introduction to Portuguese culinary traditions."
Last month, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its lineup of Epicurean Expeditions designed to allow guests to experience top destinations through their food. Another complimentary dining concept for guests to look forward to is the Josper Grill Dining Experience offered at 7-AFT Grill.
