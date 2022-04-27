Atlas Ocean Voyages Includes COVID Insurance For All Guests
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Theresa Norton April 27, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages said it will include COVID trip interruption and isolation insurance for all guests on all future voyages.
The new COVID insurance coverage augments Atlas’ expansive list of inclusions, such as emergency medical evacuation insurance, repatriation insurance, and emergency medical and travel assistance, known as Atlas Assurance.
“Covid is an unfortunate fact of life, and our precautions and strict health protocols minimize risk and help assure our guests and crew,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The health and safety of our guests and crew continues to be our top priority, and Atlas’ new COVID-related trip interruption-insurance inclusion in Atlas Assurance will provide guests an array of protections should the unforeseeable happen.”
Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line that explores smaller, exclusive locales. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms.
World Navigator will cruise England, Holland, France, the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Greenland, and the Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and Antarctica for the winter 2022-23 season.
In winter 2023, World Traveller will sail her inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.
