Atlas Ocean Voyages Names James Rodriguez President, CEO
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Donald Wood August 01, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that James Rodriguez has been named President and chief executive officer of the luxury adventure cruise line.
Rodriguez brings more than 20 years of success in the industry and joins the company at a pivotal time of brand development and growth, which includes the upcoming November launch of the brand’s much anticipated second vessel, World Traveller.
With his addition to Atlas Ocean Voyages, James brings an extensive knowledge of sales, marketing, operations, human resources and guest experience that he will use to propel the cruise line forward in the areas of innovation, trade partnerships and guest acquisition.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am deeply honored to be joining the Atlas team,” James said. “Only one year in service, Atlas is already an established cruise brand with elegantly designed expedition ships that sail to bucket-list destinations and an exceptional staff and crew who deliver excellent service.”
After starting his career in the cruise industry with Crystal Cruises and joining Oceania Cruises in 2003, James served the latter as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. He helped build Oceania in omni-channel marketing, sales, corporate communications, loyalty programs, guest services, product development, sustainability and corporate philanthropy.
“Looking forward, we will continue to build upon that success by further enhancing the guest experience aboard our luxurious ships,” James continued. “In addition, we are committed to strengthening and expanding our relationships with the trade community, as we highly value our travel partners and are grateful for their support in recommending Atlas.”
Atlas Ocean Voyages describes itself as a small-ship, luxury expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations.
World Navigator—which launched in August 2021—and the upcoming World Traveller both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements and staterooms. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.
