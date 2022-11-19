Atlas Ocean Voyages Offers Second Guest Sails Free Offer
November 18, 2022
Tis the season to book travel to Antarctica, especially when Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a Second Guest Sails Free offer.
Travelers looking to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica expedition this winter can take advantage of these special savings through December 31, 2022, but there is limited availability and travelers should act soon to save. Cruises are available now through March 2023.
Travelers can choose from a number of different expeditions, including onboard World Navigator and Atlas' newest ship, World Traveller.
During the 11- and 12-night expeditions, guests cross the Antarctic Circle and join the Order of the Blue Nose.
Travelers can also choose a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition, departing December 12, 2022. Additionally, all guests enjoy a complimentary, roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina and Ushuaia and receive an Atlas expedition parka as part of their all-inclusive luxurious expedition.
One of the advantages of traveling with Atlas Ocean is the yacht-like experience onboard its ships.
Onboard guests, enjoy highly personalized and attentive service in an intimate setting. The cruise line offers many inclusions for guests, including gourmet cuisine with ever-changing menus; premium wines and spirits, and international beers; prepaid gratuities; emergency medical evacuation insurance and Covid trip-interruption insurance; and L'OCCITANE bath amenities plus stocked mini-bar and Nespresso machine in every room. Suite guests also enjoy butler service.
The outdoor experiences, exploring the 7th Continent, are immersive with Atlas Ocean.
Guests can make up to two landings daily aboard zodiacs to visit penguin rookeries, scientific outposts and abandoned whaling relics, as well as enjoy seaborn water safaris to study icebergs and catch sightings of seals, large seabirds, whales and other marine wildlife.
Guests also have access to kayaks and paddle boards, which they can take out and explore the serene surroundings of Antarctica.
When leaving the ship, guests are accompanied by top-notch guides. The expedition team is made up of academics and wilderness experts.
Don't miss out on this experience. Take advantage of the Second Guest Sails Free offer now.
