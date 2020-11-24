Atlas Ocean Voyages Presents ‘The Making of At Last...Atlas’
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages November 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The cruise company is welcoming travelers back with a new marketing campaign. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Following the release of Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new At Last…Atlas campaign, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actress Ashley Támar and Atlas President Alberto Aliberti and Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships Brandon Townsley share their insights about the campaign’s centerpiece video.
Ashley Támar shares her approach to covering one of music industry’s most iconic songs, while Alberto and Brandon expound on the meaning of At Last… Atlas for the cruise industry.
“The At Last... Atlas campaign is delivered in a way that has not been done in the cruise industry,” said Alberto in The Making of At Last… Atlas. “The feedback to the At Last… Atlas campaign has been nothing but positive.”
For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages and to see At Last… Atlas featuring Ashley Támar, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
SOURCE: Atlas Ocean Voyages press release.
