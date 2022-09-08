Atlas Ocean Voyages Reports Best Booking Week Ever
Atlas Ocean Voyages reported the best week-long booking period in the company’s history, doubling its occupancy for the upcoming Antarctica season.
The small-ship, yacht-style expedition and cruise line attributed the success to pent-up demand, the unique destination, the value of yacht-style expeditions, and an irresistible Labor Day holiday offer of buy one, get one free to Antarctica, an expensive destination.
Due to the strong response to the Labor Day offer, the company extended the “Second Guest Sails Free” offer for another week through Sept. 13.
“We are happy to see the incredible results from this extraordinary offer,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The response from our travel partners has been phenomenal. I believe the value proposition presented along with our unique yacht-style expedition experience has resonated with future guests. We thank travel advisors for their support, expertise and the value they provide to their clients and our future guests.”
Travelers can take advantage of the “Second Guest Sails Free” offer and choose among 17 Antarctica expeditions, ranging from nine to 12 nights, and save up to $11,699 per stateroom aboard World Navigator and Atlas’ newest ship, World Traveller.
Departing Nov. 18, 2022, through March 22, 2022, all itineraries cruise roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, including a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition departing Dec. 12, 2022. The offer is applicable for all new bookings made with deposit from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13, 2022, in a Veranda or Horizon stateroom.
Included for all guests is a scheduled roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ushuaia; Zodiac safaris and expedition landings; and an Atlas expedition parka. All guests are responsible for government taxes and port fees; the “Second Guest Sails Free” offer is not combinable with other promotions.
Atlas Ocean Voyages’ includes gourmet cuisine with ever-changing menus; premium wines and spirits, and international beers; prepaid gratuities; emergency medical evacuation insurance and Covid trip-interruption assistance; and L’Occitane bath amenities, plus stocked mini-bar and Nespresso machine in every room. Each suite and stateroom also include robes, slippers and an expedition binocular for use while on board. Suite guests get butler service.
World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching November 2022, both feature 98 suites and staterooms. Three additional sister ships – World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer – are under construction or on order.
