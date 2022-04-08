Atlas Ocean Voyages Sets New Western European Cruises
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced three new Western Europe voyages aboard World Navigator today.
The new cruises will explore the Norwegian Fjords, London, Holland and France in August and September 2022. The itineraries feature multiple overnights in culture-rich ports.
Because of its small size, World Navigator will navigate up narrow waterways to dock in the center of Amsterdam, London, Antwerp, and Bordeaux for convenient access to each city.
The company is offering savings of up to $6,000 per suite or stateroom on all 2022 and 2023 expeditions booked by June 30, 2022.
“World Navigator’s new late-summer voyages bring travelers to the Norwegian fjords and Western Europe at one of the best times of the year,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These port-intensive itineraries feature multiple overnights in some of the region’s most sophisticated destinations far removed from current global events. And World Navigator’s small size provides guests a more personalized and immersive, luxe-adventure experience.”
These new voyages replace previously planned Baltic voyages, scuttled due to the war in Ukraine. Atlas was the first cruise line to announce that it was replacing Russia calls with Finnish and Estonian ports. However, some travelers were still leery about the Baltic, so these new Western Europe voyages were designed for guests’ peace of mind.
On the new 12-night Norwegian Fjords voyage, departing roundtrip from Hamburg on Aug. 26, 2022, passengers will visit some of the most breathtaking fjordlands of Southern and Western Norway, including Sognefjord, the country’s largest fjord.
The subsequent 12-night Hamburg-to-London voyage departs Sept. 7 and includes overnights at Amsterdam and London, and calls at Antwerp, Belgium; Paris (Honfleur), France; and Plymouth, U.K.
In Amsterdam, guests can opt to see the famous tulips at the Seventh Decennial Floriade with horticultural exhibits from more than 33 countries. Additionally, World Navigator will cruise up the Thames to dock at the Tower Bridge and overnight in the city, so guests have plenty of time to explore the city.
The Sept. 19 voyage, a 13-night itinerary from London to Porto, Portugal, overnights in Amsterdam, London, Paris (Honfleur) and Bordeaux. In addition to visiting one of France’s renowned wine regions, guests can also choose a tour to the Normandy beaches to honor the memory of one of the most pivotal moments of World War II.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms.
World Navigator will cruise Western Europe, the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, Greenland and the Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for the winter 2022-23 season. In winter 2023, World Traveller will sail its inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.
