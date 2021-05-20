Atlas Ocean Voyages Sets Spring/Summer 2022 Itineraries
May 20, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages has outlined itineraries for its new 196-passenger World Navigator in spring and summer 2022.
Due out in July 2021, the 9,930-gross-ton World Navigator is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.
It will operate 24 six- to 16-night voyages from March through November 2022 in the Arctic, British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland and Greenland, the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, and Central and South America.
Atlas’ “All Inclusive All The Way” service includes complimentary roundtrip air travel from 16 U.S. and Canada gateways, choice of a complimentary shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, premium wine and spirits, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine, and more.
Additionally, travel advisors can earn a $200 gift card for each new booking for the new 2022 spring/summer itineraries aboard World Navigator. The new booking with deposit must be made between May 18-31, 2021, for voyages departing from March 22 onward. Qualifying bookings must be registered with Atlas by June 15, 2021.
Three six- to 13-night South America voyages will start World Navigator’s new season, beginning on March 22, 2022, from Ushuaia, Argentina. These voyages feature calls at Brazil’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Paraty, Fernando do Noronha and Salvador de Bahia. World Navigator then sails eastward on April 4 to Tenerife.
Four voyages in April, June and September will feature the Spanish Andalusian, French Bordeaux, and Portuguese Algarve and Douro wine cultures on seven- to 13-night itineraries. eight- to 13-night voyages in May 2022 will showcase destinations along the Spanish, French and Italian rivieras on itineraries.
World Navigator’s British Isles and Ireland voyages will let guests play the links at some of the world’s most renowned courses at most ports of call on two 13-night itineraries, departing June 17 and Aug. 13. Ports of call include the Ireland’s Cork, Foynes, Galway, and Kellybegs; Northern Ireland’s Londonderry and Warrenpoint; and Scottish Invergordon (Loch Ness) and Greenock. These voyages also include overnights at Dublin, Ireland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland.
From the British Isles, World Navigator continues north to the Norwegian Fjordlands and Svalbard, situated midway between the northern coast of Norway and the North Pole. In Svalbard, the expedition team will search for locations to see Arctic wildlife such as polar bears, walrus, bearded and ringed seals, Arctic foxes, caribou, and whales.
World Navigator will offer two 12-night itineraries Aug. 26 and Sept. 7 that feature Baltic destinations such as Riga, Latvia; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Gdansk, Poland.
Then World Navigator will embark on five voyages, ranging from seven to 12 nights, exploring the Southern Caribbean, Andean cultures and Patagonia.
World Navigator’s spring/summer 2022 season concludes with a 12-night Patagonia expedition through the Straits of Magellan from Valparaiso, Chile, to Ushuaia, Argentina.


