Atlas Ocean Voyages to Replace Alberto Aliberti as President

Atlas Ocean Voyages President Alberto Aliberti in Antarctica
Atlas Ocean Voyages President Alberto Aliberti will depart the company shortly. (Photo courtesy of Atlas Ocean Voyages)

Atlas Ocean Voyages, a “luxe adventure” cruise line, announced on July 13 that a new president and CEO will start in the first week of August 2022.

Current President Alberto Aliberti will depart the company after ensuring a smooth transition.

Aliberti was the founding president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, heading the new brand when it was started in April 2019 by parent company, Portugal-based Mystic Cruises. Aliberti had been with Mystic as a strategist since January 2015.

Atlas Ocean began passenger service in August 2021 with the 196-passenger World Navigator. Four more ships are on order, and the July 13 statement said the second vessel, World Traveller, will join the fleet in September 2022.

“Atlas is an established brand, and the new brand strategy will focus on its valued travel partners and bolster the brand’s sales and occupancy growth of its luxury expedition vessels,” the statement said. “The name of the new Atlas CEO/President will be announced soon.”

