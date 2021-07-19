Atlas’ World Navigator Will Offer Six World-Class Onboard Dining Options
All-inclusive, luxe-adventure cruise line Atlas Ocean Voyages announced last week that six distinctive dining options will be featured aboard its brand-new, small-ship expedition vessel, World Navigator.
All guests sailing aboard any of World Navigator’s voyages will discover Atlas’ world-class, regionally-inspired culinary offerings by exploring the various menus at Porto, Alma, 7AFT Grill, The Dome, Paula’s Pantry and in-room dining.
The new 9,300-gross-ton, 196-passenger, World Navigator is scheduled to set sail on August 4, offering voyages in Greece and Egypt during her inaugural summer season, with alternating departures out of Athens (Piraeus) and Cairo (Alexandria).
“We are happy to present World Navigator’s gourmet dining options,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our menus draw inspiration from our company’s Portuguese heritage, as well as from the many captivating destinations we will visit, to deliver a delightful gastronomical experience on an Atlas luxe-adventure voyage.”
Porto is World Navigator’s main dining room, in honor of one of Portugal’s historic coastal cities in celebration of the company’s Portuguese heritage. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served here, with both indoor and al fresco seating available. At breakfast, guests may select from a la carte or continental buffet options, while, during lunch, Porto’s menu will feature international fare alongside more locally inspired dishes.
Dinner here will rotate menus, with each night’s culinary offerings themed after one particular global destination, including food-favorite regions like Greece, Italy, Spain, Japan, Peru and Mexico. Also available on alternate evenings is Porto’s special ‘Alma’ menu, which gives guests an opportunity to savor authentic Portuguese flavors and traditional recipes that have been lovingly passed down through the generations.
Meat lovers cannot miss the unique and innovative chophouse dinner experience offered at 7Aft Grill, which touts a one-of-a-kind shipboard cooking technique called ‘jospering’. It’s a grilling method that first emerged in Barcelona in 1969 and today is regarded as an eminent preparation technique in gourmet charcoal gastronomy. The intimate 7Aft will serve josper-grilled specialties at dinner, including Black Angus filet mignon, New York strip steak, lamb saddle, Dover sole, grilled shrimp and lobster.
7Aft’s pool-deck location will also be open for lunch, serving modern gastropub-style grub, with everything from smoked ribs and marinade chicken to hot dogs, pizza and soups. Specialty items served at lunch, like a beef tartare burger on brioche bun, are made freshly from scratch on board each day.
The Dome is World Navigator’s forward-facing, 270-degree observation lounge, which comes complete with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, where passengers can relax and take a late lunch after their day’s explorations. Featuring airy indoor seating that extends onto an outdoor seating area, the Dome’s signature aesthetic was inspired by the heavens and the horizon.
For delectable grab-and-go options with an eco-friendly ethos, guests need look no further than Paula’s Pantry, open from early morning until 6:00 p.m. daily, this venue will serve on-the-go essentials like espresso and specialty coffees, teas and fresh, juice-based detox beverages, in addition to light-fare options like salads, soups and specialty cold sandwiches, plus cupcakes for dessert. Like all of World Navigator’s eateries, Paula’s Pantry will not provide single-use plastics but instead uses bamboo-based cutlery and straws, and biodegradable plates and cups.
World Navigator will also offer all of its guests ‘always available’ room service menus detailing in-room dining options. A host of breakfast choices fall into two separate categories, outlined on two distinct menus: the ‘Classic Breakfast’ and ‘Healthy Breakfast’ menus. During hours outside of breakfast, guests can choose from a menu that features favorites like tomato cream soup, club sandwich, hamburger, vegan eggplant burger or a ‘buddha bowl’ salad, and have it conveniently delivered right to their cabin.
