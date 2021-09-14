Avalon Waterways Adds New Storyteller Series Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2021
Avalon Waterways’ Storyteller Series has expanded to add a new itinerary with the band Sister Hazel as celebrity guest storytellers.
The “All For You” Storyteller Series itinerary will sail from Frankfurt to Amsterdam in eight days, visiting the ports of Mainz, Bingen, Boppard, Koblenz, Cologne, Nijmegen and more. Along the way, fans of the band can enjoy performances of their favorite songs, as well as the chance to vacation with the band members themselves. The cruise begins on September 6, 2022.
The Storyteller Series cruises are special river cruises along the Danube, the Rhein and the Seine rivers, offering fans of famous storytellers an exclusive chance to meet and spend time with names like Gillian Flynn, Diana Gabaldon, Edwin McCain and more.
“Our exclusive Storyteller Series invites travelers to embark on incredible, ‘once upon a river’ vacations,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “With no more than 160 fellow travelers, fans of our celebrity hosts will be privy to a week of special gatherings – from book-signings to concerts and Q&A sessions – not to mention, off-the-cuff opportunities to interact with their host.”
“We don’t get a lot of firsts this far into our career,” said Jett Beres from Sister Hazel. “Playing our music to our fans on a Rhine River cruise is an experience none of us would have imagined. We’re grateful for the opportunity and excited for the experience!”
Guests who book any 2022 Europe Storyteller Series cruise can save $500 per couple and enjoy a special meet and greet event when they book now.
For more information, please contact a travel advisor or visit Avalon Waterways.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Avalon Waterways, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS