Avalon Waterways Offers Shorter European River Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Theresa Norton May 06, 2020
Avalon Waterways is sharing news about its 2021 season, which includes a variety of shorter European river cruises that might appeal to first-timers or those with limited vacation time.
Avalon notes that there was a time when Americans took an average of 20 vacation days per year. Now, according to a recent Global Travel Insights survey, 80 percent of North American travelers plan trips of seven days or less.
So, Avalon decided to help travelers dip their toes in river cruising with a selection of four-, five- and six-day “Short & Suite” itineraries, priced from $874.
“On a river cruise, travelers are not at sea. Instead, river cruises wind and bend through the heart of fascinating countries, providing panoramic views of the Old World,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “In 2021, Avalon Waterways is the only company offering travelers the chance to test river cruise waters with six ways to cruise six days or less.”
Though shorter in duration, these itineraries still let passengers explore clifftop castles, hillside vineyards, ancient villages and capital cities along the Danube and Rhine rivers.
Avalon Waterways’ “A Taste of the Danube” itinerary visits three capitals in three countries in just three nights, letting first-time river cruisers sample river cruising without breaking the bank.
The six-day “Danube Symphony” sails down through the Wachau Valley (a UNESCO World Heritage site) with its vineyard-clad hillsides and picturesque villages.
“A Taste of the Rhine” is a five-day cruise featuring must-see sites along the Rhine River including a culinary walk through Amsterdam, a guided tour of Cologne, wine-tasting in Boppard, exploring Rudesheim and cruising through the picturesque, castle-dotted Rhine Gorge.
Formerly featured only during the holiday season, the six-day “Heart of Germany” itinerary features stops along the Main River and Main-Danube Canal. Options include a guided hike through a Bavarian village, enjoying Bavarian wines in Itzingen, onboard beer-tasting near Volkach, and taking in the sites of Bamberg, a Bavarian oasis built on seven hills. The cruise concludes in Nuremberg.
Two additional “short and suite” itineraries are “Christmas Cruises”—the five-day “Christmastime in Alsace & Germany” and six-day “Festive Season in the Heart of Germany.”
The short cruises are ideal for combining with time on land before or after their cruise. Avalon Waterways’ Your Way options let guests add an Avalon land extension, a Monograms independent vacation package or a Globus escorted tour vacation.
All cruise itineraries—short and long—sail on Avalon’s signature Suite Ships which have two full decks of 200-square-foot Panorama Suites, which feature Open-Air Balconies and beds facing the window for the views.
Avalon has suspended operations through June 30, 2020. Travelers booked on trips between March 14 and June 30, 2020, can easily move travel dates without incurring cancellation fees, land or airline penalties.
Guests can move a booking to any company in the Globus family of brands (Globus, Cosmos, Monograms or Avalon Waterways) for any destination. Otherwise, the full value paid will be provided via a Letter of Credit, redeemable for any future 2020, 2021 or 2022 departure, and is transferrable. This plan includes an additional bonus credit of $200 for Avalon Waterways, $100 for Globus, and $50 for Cosmos, Escapes by Globus and Monograms.
