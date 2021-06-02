Avalon Waterways Plans To Begin Europe River Cruises in July
Avalon Waterways plans to return to European rivers this summer. Starting in July, the company will sail select river cruises on the Seine River in France with the Rhine, Danube, Rhône and Moselle rivers following shortly thereafter.
“The interest in small-ship river cruises has never been greater, and we’re excited to help lead cruising’s comeback with Suite Ship sailings in Europe this summer,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways.
“Aboard our spacious, state-of-the-art ships, travelers enjoy the company of an expert Cruise Director, appealing crew-to-passenger ratios and seamless dock-and-go sightseeing with insider tips and experiences only the locals can provide. River cruising is the perfect way to see and explore the world.”
The first voyage will be the July 20 departure of “Paris to Normandy’s Landing Beaches” on the Seine River. The first Rhine cruise of the year will be the Aug. 7 “Romantic Rhine” departure, followed by “Danube Dreams” starting Aug. 10, “Burgundy & Provence” on the Rhone Aug. 31, “The Rhine & Moselle” on Sept. 10, and the “Balkan Discovery” on the Lower Danube Sept. 10.
The festive season of winter holiday cruises will operate as originally planned.
Avalon Waterways has unveiled a new marketing campaign, showcasing iconic river cruise landmarks singing Player’s “Baby Come Back.”
