Avalon Waterways to Debut New Douro-Exclusive Ship, Avalon Alegria, in 2024
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Lacey Pfalz September 15, 2022
Avalon Waterways will begin sailing Portugal’s Douro River in 2024 with the debut of its Douro-specific all-suite ship, the Avalon Alegria.
The ship’s name means “happiness” in Portuguese. The Avalon Alegria will offer a Sky Deck pool, 14 Deluxe Staterooms and 37 Panorama Suites, with a maximum total of 102 guests and 33 crew members.
Avalon Waterways’ debut Douro itinerary is the 8-day Vida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages itinerary, which includes “Classic,” “Discovery and “Active” excursions options for all types of travelers. A 3-night pre-cruise stay in Lisbon, Portugal is an optional extension.
The itinerary begins in Porto and visits Guimaraes, Porto Antigo, Peso da Regua, Pinhao, the small village of Freixo de Numao, Barca d’Alva, a choice between Freixo de Espada a Cinta or Salamanca in Spain and then a few extra days back in Porto.
“We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to add Portugal to our robust vacation portfolio and that day has finally arrived,” said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways. “Inviting our guests to sail the Douro for the first time, we’re bringing the Suite Ships of Avalon, the grandest views in cruising and whim-powered itineraries to Southwestern Europe. And we couldn’t be more excited.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Avalon Waterways, Portugal
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS