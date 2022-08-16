Last updated: 01:48 PM ET, Tue August 16 2022

Azamara Adds ‘Atlas Bar Experience’ to Entire Fleet

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Claudette Covey August 16, 2022

Atlas bar aboard Azamara Onward
The Atlas Bar aboard Azamara Onward. (photo via Azamara)

Azamara is expanding its “Atlas Bar Experience” throughout its fleet following Azamara Onward’s glowing spring 2022 debut.

Effective this month, guests will be able to sample the specialty bar’s destination-inspired beverages in The Den aboard Azamara Journey, Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Quest.

“The response from our guests about Atlas Bar has been even more positive than we had anticipated,” said Scott Daniels, Azamara’s assistant vice president of hotel operations. “The designer created a beautiful space that really complements the cocktail and food menus that our food and beverage team worked so hard to perfect.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team’s work here, and we wanted to be able to offer the experience on our other ships, even if we didn’t have the same physical space.”

The curated cocktails, which feature fresh squeezed juices and handmade syrups, can be paired with a small plates menu, which includes such items as beef tartare topped with caviar and shaved truffle and smoked lobster crudo.

Although “Atlas Bar Experience” is not included in Azamara’s complimentary amenities, guests can upgrade to the line’s Ultimate Beverage Package, which includes unlimited Atlas Bar drinks.

