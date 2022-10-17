Azamara Announces Its Return to Venice in 2023
October 17, 2022
Upmarket cruise line Azamara will return to Venice in 2023.
Its first call will be on April 3, 2023, as part of Azamara Journey’s 12-night “The Best of The Med Voyage.” Its four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina.
“Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit,” said Mike Pawlus, Azamara’s director of strategic itinerary and destination planning. “We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer.”
Azamara said the call also will allow guests to explore Chioggia, which it says has recently experienced a rise in tourism thanks to the flourishing of bacari, bars serving wine and finger food along the central canal.
Azamara will sail from Venice on its seven-night “Italy Intensive Voyage” that includes late nights in Ravenna, Kotor and Amalfi, and an overnight stay in Rome.
The company also will operate the seven-night “Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage,” which includes late stays at Sorrento, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Sibenik, as well as an overnight stay in Venice.
Shore excursions include an evening gondola ride with a local singer and an accordionist and a motorboat cruise to the neighboring isles of Murano and Burano, for a tour of a glass-blowing factory and demonstration of traditional lace-making techniques.
