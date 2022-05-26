Azamara Celebrates Full Fleet’s Return To Sailing
Laurie Baratti May 26, 2022
Upmarket cruise line Azamara today announced that its entire fleet of four intimate-style ships has officially returned to passenger service following its pandemic-induced pause in operations.
Now that the full Azamara fleet is once again welcoming guests onboard, cruise-goers can look forward to country-intensive itineraries, complete with immersive land programs, more overnights in each port and nighttime touring; all of which allow guests to enjoy deeper and more meaningful travel experiences.
“I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment,” Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara, said in a statement. “Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world.”
The Azamara Journey, today set off on a 10-night Greece Intensive Voyage, while Azamara Pursuit also returned to service today, heading out on a five-night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage, and Azamara Quest embarked on a nine-night Spring Med & Grand Prix Voyage.
With operations back in full swing, Azamara emphasized in a statement that its commitment to creating incomparable Destination Immersion experiences is as strong as ever. The independent, small-ship cruise line will visit 362 distinctive ports that span the globe, offering 392 overnight stays, 862 late nights and over 3,000 shore excursions—nearly 1,000 of which have been newly developed since the start of the pandemic.
All four of Azamara’s ships will be sailing in Europe this summer, afterward heading to Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations.
The line’s newest ship, Azamara Onward, just celebrated its first official launch on May 2, with a naming ceremony and traditional christening in Monte Carlo. From there, she embarked on an 11-night Maiden Voyage, sailing throughout the Mediterranean before concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy.

