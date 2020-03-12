Azamara Enhances Travel Insurance Program
Azamara Club Cruises Patrick Clarke March 12, 2020
Azamara has implemented a revised travel insurance program to cover all booking cancellations, regardless of the specified reason, in an effort to give travelers added confidence and flexibility during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The updated "CruiseCare" travel protection program guarantees a 100 percent future cruise credit to U.S. guests sailing before December 31, 2021, while guests who purchase the enhanced CruiseCare protection program by April 30 will have the flexibility to cancel at any time, for any reason.
The CruiseCare program also includes the following emergency medical and convenience benefits:
—Trip Interruption: up to total trip cost if you can't start or finish your cruise vacation because you're sick or hurt, there's a death in the family or another covered reason.
—Trip Delay: up to $500 for catch-up expenses.
—Accident Medical: up to $10,000 if you get hurt on your vacation.
—Sickness Medical: up to $10,000 if you get sick on your vacation.
—Emergency Medical Evacuation: up to $25,000 if you need emergency medical transportation.
—Baggage Protection: up to $1,500 if your bags are lost, stolen or damaged.
—Baggage Delay: up to $500 to purchase necessary personal items if your bags are delayed.
"While health precautions should be taken seriously and set in place, we believe providing guests with viable health and cancellation policies provides the most comfort for booking now," said Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara, in a statement. "Given the above sentiment, the safety and health of our guests is our top priority, therefore we're making it easy for them to plan now, or in the future, hassle-free."
The enhanced program follows Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s "Cruise with Confidence" policy allowing guests to cancel their plans up to just 48 hours prior to departure and still receive full credit for their fare, which is usable on any future sailing in 2020 or 2021.
