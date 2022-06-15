Azamara Offers $250 Onboard Credit Promotion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Theresa Norton June 15, 2022
Azamara has launched an “Exploration Made Easy” promotion that offers a $250 onboard credit through June 24, 2022.
The promotion is available on select sailings from Sept. 16, 2022, to May 5, 2023. The promotion can be combined with Azamara’s current offer of 50 percent savings on fares for the second passenger in a stateroom, as well as an additional $500 onboard credit.
Azamara also extended its “Cruise with Confidence” program through Aug. 31, 2022, for sailings departing before Dec. 31, 2022. The program guarantees a 100 percent future cruise credit to guests who cancel up to 48 hours before sailing.
Among the itineraries eligible for the “Exploration Made Easy” offer is Azamara Journey’s 12-Night “Greece Intensive Voyage” departing Sept. 24, 2022, with late nights in Volos, Santorini, Katakolon, and Corfu.
Also eligible is a 14-night “Caribbean Holiday Voyage” on the company’s newest ship, Azamara Onward. The cruise visits Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, and Colón, Panama, as well as Aruba, Curaçao and The Bahamas.
Azamara Quest will return to Australia this December on an 11-night “Bali & Western Australia Voyage” that includes an overnight stay in Perth.
For more information, click here.
