Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Thu November 03 2022

Azamara Unveils Details for Epic 155-Night World Voyage in 2025

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Noreen Kompanik November 03, 2022

Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward. (photo via Azamara)

Azamara has unveiled details regarding its highly anticipated 2025 World Voyage taking place aboard its latest ship, the Azamara Onward.

The cruise line specializing in Destination Immersion enables passengers to reach unique ports around the world and dock in smaller, more hidden-gem destinations, many of which will be featured on the upcoming itinerary.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Seabourn Quest

Seabourn Announces New Immersive North American Voyages

Aurora Expeditions

Legendary Aurora Expeditions Founder To Lead Arctic Voyage of...

Oceania Cruises, Malta, Riviera, Oceania ships

Oceania Cruises Introduces 2024-2025 Tropics & Exotics Voyages

Diana Gabaldon

Avalon Waterways to Host Author Diana Gabaldon on 2024...

Azamara's 2025 155-night voyage departs from San Diego and concludes in Southampton, England. after a 37-country visit. The itinerary will include 15 overnights and 31 port late stays. Destination stops with immersive land experiences include Honolulu; Samoa and Tonga, Sydney; Stewart Island, New Zealand; Benoa, Bali; Bangkok and Semarang, Indonesia, among others.

In a statement, Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara said the company is "thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60 percent of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world. Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended."

Over $25,000 in exclusive amenities are being offered on Azamara’s 2025 World Voyage. This includes round-trip business class air travel, a $4,000 onboard credit, $3,000 toward shore excursions, a premium beverage package for two, and weekly laundry service.

Azamara’s 2024 World Voyage was so in-demand it is sold out with a waitlist. However, trade partners, loyalty guests, and past and current world cruisers will be given top priority for this epic 2025 cruise that is currently open for early booking.

Bookings will open to the public on November 10, 2022. Contact your travel advisor or visit Azamara.com/WorldVoyage for more information.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Azamara

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Noreen Kompanik

panel at CruiseWorld 2022

Cruise Industry Forges Ahead as Vacationers Sail the High Seas...

Royal Caribbean International

Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters, Entertainment to Marvel Day at Sea

Royal Caribbean Group Sees Third Quarter Booking Surge, Launches Trifecta Program

Arnold Donald Stepping Down From Carnival Corporation’s Boards of Directors

Carnival Cruise Line Reinstates Priority Check-In, Increases Food Prices

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS