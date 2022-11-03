Azamara Unveils Details for Epic 155-Night World Voyage in 2025
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Noreen Kompanik November 03, 2022
Azamara has unveiled details regarding its highly anticipated 2025 World Voyage taking place aboard its latest ship, the Azamara Onward.
The cruise line specializing in Destination Immersion enables passengers to reach unique ports around the world and dock in smaller, more hidden-gem destinations, many of which will be featured on the upcoming itinerary.
Azamara's 2025 155-night voyage departs from San Diego and concludes in Southampton, England. after a 37-country visit. The itinerary will include 15 overnights and 31 port late stays. Destination stops with immersive land experiences include Honolulu; Samoa and Tonga, Sydney; Stewart Island, New Zealand; Benoa, Bali; Bangkok and Semarang, Indonesia, among others.
In a statement, Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara said the company is "thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward. With 60 percent of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world. Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended."
Over $25,000 in exclusive amenities are being offered on Azamara’s 2025 World Voyage. This includes round-trip business class air travel, a $4,000 onboard credit, $3,000 toward shore excursions, a premium beverage package for two, and weekly laundry service.
Azamara’s 2024 World Voyage was so in-demand it is sold out with a waitlist. However, trade partners, loyalty guests, and past and current world cruisers will be given top priority for this epic 2025 cruise that is currently open for early booking.
Bookings will open to the public on November 10, 2022. Contact your travel advisor or visit Azamara.com/WorldVoyage for more information.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Azamara
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Disney Cruise Line Adds New Characters, Entertainment to Marvel Day at Sea
Royal Caribbean Group Sees Third Quarter Booking Surge, Launches Trifecta Program
Arnold Donald Stepping Down From Carnival Corporation’s Boards of Directors
Carnival Cruise Line Reinstates Priority Check-In, Increases Food Prices
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS