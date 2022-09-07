Azamara Unveils Europe 2024 Itineraries for Four-Ship Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Azamara Theresa Norton September 07, 2022
Azamara has unveiled 84 Europe itineraries across its four-ship fleet for 2024. Of the 84 new itineraries, 53 are Country-Intensive voyages with over 50 percent of port calls being late night or overnight.
On Sept. 9, the cruise line will also launch a new video series, “Lens of a Local,” offering a look into the immersive excursions that can be experienced on an Azamara voyage.
“Our Country Intensive voyages have continually proven to be a guest favorite with increased bookings throughout 2022, so we are pleased to offer even more options for our guests to discover all these incredible European countries have to offer,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara. “With unique new ports and plenty of late stays and overnights, we encourage guests to explore each destination at their own pace and travel off the beaten path, and our new ‘Lens of a Local’ video series can help our guests get immersed even before they board the ship.”
“Lens of a Local” is designed to “Change the Way you Sea,” allowing travelers to dive even deeper into some of the destinations. This series tells the stories of local artisans around the globe, providing insight into their traditions and crafts that guests can partake in through the shore excursions.
“Lens of a Local” will feature firsthand accounts from a gondolier in Venice, Greek dancers in Crete, and a perfumer in Florence, to name a few, and will debut on Azamara’s social channels with the first three episodes to be released on Sept. 9, Sept. 23, and Oct. 7.
Azamara’s 2024 European itineraries will feature stops in unique ports including Taranto, Italy, a maiden port tucked away in the Puglia region that is often referred to as the capital of the ancient Magna Grecia; Hamburg, Germany; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Trollfjord, Norway, a thriving habitat for birds and sea animals.
Another highlight is Edinburgh (Leith), Scotland, when Azamara will visit during the annual Military Tattoo so travelers to witness this special series of military tattoos performed by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.
Azamara is also expanding its exclusive partnership with PerryGolf to offer the most golf sailings yet, with over 15 in 2024.
For example, Azamara Quest’s 12-Night “British Isles Intensive Golf Voyage & The 152nd Open at Royal Troon” will let guests play golf at revered venues such as Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, Royal Dornoch, Royal County Down and Royal Portrush. Guests will can attend the final two days of The 152nd Open at Royal Troon with PerryGolf.
Golf cruises also are available to South Africa, New Zealand & Australia, and in Rio de Janeiro.
Azamara’s Early Booking Bonus is available with the 2024 European sailings. This offer includes 20 percent off select 2024 European voyages, a $300 onboard credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Travel Agent Academy Offers Pathways Into Puerto Rico’s Diverse Regions
For more information on Azamara, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS