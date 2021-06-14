Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Extends BOGO Sale, Rolls Out Paradise Premium Package
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood June 14, 2021
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced it extended its BOGO offer through June 28 due to popular demand.
The cruise line revealed that each customer who books a two-night Bahamas voyage will receive 50 percent off for the second guest and can choose between two perks; a $50 onboard credit or Kids Sail Free.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line also rolled out its own version of the PPP program, which it calls the all-new Paradise Premium Package. The package can be combined with the BOGO offer and provides passengers with the opportunity to add amenities worth more than $300 for just $99 per person per day.
The possible add-on amenities as part of the Paradise Premium Package include one shore excursion, 10 drinks per person, one specialty dinner for two, one champagne breakfast for two and Wi-Fi for up to two devices.
“Travelers today are seeking unique vacation experiences with the very best deals, and I’m thrilled to announce our new focus on offering a more inclusive experience than ever before, further enhancing our two-day micro-cations,” Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line chief commercial officer Francis Riley said. “The Perfect Getaway just got a little better.”
The limited-time offer is now available online and the cruise line is accepting bookings for voyages. Grand Classica departs from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island beginning July 2.
Dining venues onboard include The Rock Grill—a memorable experience where guests can cook their own meals on hot lava rocks—and Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, featuring mouth-watering dishes like Angus Beef Carpaccio and Peruvian Sea Bass.
