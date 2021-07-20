Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gives Essential Workers Free Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz July 20, 2021
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has launched its Hometown Heroes initiative, giving free two-day cruises to the Bahamas to essential workers.
Essential workers can book a free cruise to Grand Bahama Island departing between July 22, 2021 and September 30, 2021. A second guest can pay a special price of $129. Children of essential workers can also sail free as part of the Hometown Heroes initiative.
The cruise line is the only line that offers two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island. Sailings to the island are aboard the Grand Classica, which has implemented many health and safety protocols to ensure the safety of both guests and crew.
“Essential workers have always been heroes, putting their lives at risk daily to help others, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more strain on those on the front lines and we are so appreciative of their sacrifices. We want to say, ‘thank you’ by offering a free and relaxing getaway to Grand Bahama Island, our second home,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “With our updated health and safety measures in place, we are able to offer essential workers and their families a stress-free, micro-cation option that will allow them to return to work refreshed and recharged."
Essential workers can book their cruise here, or by calling 877-954-9626.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS