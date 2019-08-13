Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offers Bahamas’ Only Cruise & Stay Option
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship August 13, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s new option offers travelers two vacations in one, with pricing starting at $279 per person. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is inviting travel advisors to give their clients the ultimate getaway this summer through the unique Cruise & Stay Package. Starting at just $279 per person, the Cruise & Stay package – valid only on bookings with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line – includes a three-night package featuring a round-trip, two-night cruise from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, and a one (or more) night stay at one of four beach resorts. This season is the perfect time for sun-seeking families, solo travelers, couples and friends to make memories at an affordable price fit for their budget.
“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, we understand the vital role that travel advisors play in the success of our business and we are proud to introduce yet another tool that will exceed the expectations of their clients and increase repeat bookings,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Through our innovative Cruise & Stay Program, it’s easier than ever to provide clients with a getaway to fit their schedules, needs and budget – giving them more experiences for their money.”
With Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s new Cruise & Stay program, guests spend one night aboard Grand Classica or Grand Celebration, discovering delectable dining, exciting entertainment options, and signature amenities while sailing to Grand Bahama Island. The next day, they disembark for a full day of fun and enjoy their choice of one to four nights at an island resort, exploring the tropical destination’s wonders, before spending an additional night onboard the ship as they return to Palm Beach.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s premier resort partners include
VIVA WYNDHAM FORTUNA BEACH: Situated on a pristine stretch of palm tree-lined shore and surrounded by lush greenery, the all-inclusive resort offers unlimited food and drinks, water sports and activities of all kids, daily and nightly entertainment.
THE GRAND LUCAYAN: Located on a gorgeous stretch of white-sand beach adjacent to Port Lucaya Marketplace, the island’s popular shopping, and dining center, this resort offers travelers the option of accommodations only with à la carte meals or upgrading to an all-inclusive option.
PELICAN BAY HOTEL: The family-friendly Pelican Bay Hotel offers a relaxing, European-inspired setting with private harbor front balconies, three pools, and gorgeous white-sand beaches. Meals are available for purchase at the resort’s dining venues.
As an exceptionally unique perk, travelers booking the Cruise & Stay package have the potential to experience both ships in Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s fleet, sailing on a different ship each way. Grand Classica and Grand Celebration both feature sprawling sun decks with swimming pools, al fresco dining with stellar sunset views; full-service spas; interactive kids’ programs; and a variety of entertainment options including nightly theater performances, live bands and more; and the popular Par-a-Dice Casino, with favorite table games, and spin-to-win slot machines. Each ship features signature and unique dining venues – all of which exemplify the line’s comfortable luxury appeal – including The Rock Grill, an interactive experience where guests can cook their own meats and veggies on a lava rock or Admiralty Steak and Seafood with featured items such as Angus Beef Carpaccio and Peruvian Sea Bass.
This Cruise & Stay program complements the popular year-round two-night sailings Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers departing daily from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.
For more information on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line or to book a cruise, travel advisors can visit www.BookParadise.com or call 800 – 995 – 3143.
SOURCE: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line press release.
For more information on Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS