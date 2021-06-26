Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Sat June 26 2021

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Postpones Simulated Sailing and Cruise Restart

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2021

Grand Classica
Grand Classica (Photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it has delayed its June 28 closed-group test cruise and its previously planned July 2 cruise restart, after one of its crew members aboard the Grand Classica tested positive for COVID-19.

The test cruise is required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before any cruise line can resume sailing.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Frontier aircraft

After Backlash, Frontier Airlines Rescinds "COVID Recovery...

Channel in Amsterdam Netherlands houses river Amstel

The Netherlands Reopens To US Travelers With No Restrictions

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases Onboard...

The U.S. and Canadian national flags.

Bill That Would Force US-Canada Border Reopening Put Before...

In a statement, the cruise line said “Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety and wellness of all guests and crew, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed its simulated sailing to July 8. The line has delayed its commercial restart to July 10.”

After confirming a crew member tested positive onboard, the cruise line immediately implemented CDC COVID-19 protocols. This included identifying and testing all close contacts of the crew member.

Any crew member who tested positive, as per CDC Technical Instructions for Mitigation of COVID-19 Among Cruise Ship Crew, was placed in quarantine if asymptomatic and isolation if symptomatic.

All CDC guidelines for the ending of quarantine and isolation will be followed.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Guests Dining Al Fresco with St Maarten Lights

First Look at Windstar’s Renewed Star Breeze

Windstar Cruises

Silversea Announces New Venetian Society Reunion Voyages for 2022

Crystal Cruises Names Godmother of Crystal Endeavor

AIDA Cruises To Sail From Hamburg Beginning July 31

Where Do Black Executives Rank in the Cruise Industry?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS