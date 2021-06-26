Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Postpones Simulated Sailing and Cruise Restart
Rich Thomaselli June 26, 2021
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced it has delayed its June 28 closed-group test cruise and its previously planned July 2 cruise restart, after one of its crew members aboard the Grand Classica tested positive for COVID-19.
The test cruise is required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before any cruise line can resume sailing.
In a statement, the cruise line said “Out of an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety and wellness of all guests and crew, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has postponed its simulated sailing to July 8. The line has delayed its commercial restart to July 10.”
After confirming a crew member tested positive onboard, the cruise line immediately implemented CDC COVID-19 protocols. This included identifying and testing all close contacts of the crew member.
Any crew member who tested positive, as per CDC Technical Instructions for Mitigation of COVID-19 Among Cruise Ship Crew, was placed in quarantine if asymptomatic and isolation if symptomatic.
All CDC guidelines for the ending of quarantine and isolation will be followed.
