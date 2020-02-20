Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Two-Night Cruise Giveaway
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Mackenzie Cullen February 20, 2020
Miami residents are getting a chance to win big.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has partnered with iHeartRadio’s Y100, Miami’s No. 1 hit music station, to give listeners a chance to win a free weekend cruise. Audiences can call in daily starting February 24th in order to win a free trip for two to Nassau.
The winner will not only get to experience a one-of-a-kind cruise aboard MV Grand Classica but will also get to sail to Nassau with the special cruise host: Y100’s very own Frankie P.
The contest will be held from February 24 to March 27, 2020. The cruise departs on April 25, 2020, from the Port of Palm Beach; One E. 11th St., Riviera Beach, FL 33404.
A trip aboard MV Grand Classica is complete with full-service spas, al fresco dining and nightly entertainment. The 10-deck cruise ship offers experiences on every floor.
The ship provides a host of restaurants, cafes and bars in addition to 24-hour room service. The Par-A-Dice Casino has 13 game tables for guests to test their luck, while the Indulgence Spa & Salon provides a variety of treatments to stimulate the senses. Other features include a pool deck, several dance clubs and a variety of gift shops.
