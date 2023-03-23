Beetlejuice' The Musical to Debut Aboard Norwegian Viva
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Norwegian Cruise Line Patrick Clarke March 23, 2023
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced "Beetlejuice" The Musical as the headline production aboard its newest cruise ship, Norwegian Viva.
The cruise line also revealed the full lineup of onboard entertainment offerings debuting in August 2023, when the second of six vessels in Norwegian's Prima Class sets sail.
This summer will mark the first time that the Tony Award-nominated musical adapted from Tim Burton's iconic 1988 film will be performed at sea. The 90-minute production will be enhanced by the ship's three-story multi-purpose Viva Theatre & Club and its immersive special effects and cutting-edge lighting and audio, Norwegian said.
Michelle D'Amico, who was a cast member of the Broadway production of "Beetlejuice," will join Norwegian Viva in the role of "Lydia" for the first-at-sea rendition.
Norwegian Viva will also offer a live game show experience, debuting the cruise industry’s first "Press Your Luck LIVE" at sea, where passengers can partake in the classic game show for a chance to win awesome prizes. Other highlights will include the "Improv @ Sea" Comedy Club and "Syd Norman's Pour House" featuring rock-and-roll tributes to Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones and other classic rock legends.
The Viva Theater & Club will also play host to Vegas-style nightclub events like "Ocean Music Fest," a jam session highlighting multiple musicians for an immersive concert.
"NCL has a history of pioneering the cruise experience and delivering the high-caliber entertainment programming our guests expect. We are dedicated to pushing the envelope, delivering on those expectations, and putting our guests first as we elevate our onboard offerings for the ultimate vacation at sea," David J. Herrera, incoming president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. "This summer, I cannot wait to bring the fun and nostalgia of ‘Beetlejuice’ to our all-new Norwegian Viva."
"We pride ourselves on not only delivering amazing performances for theater fans but introducing guests to Broadway and West End-caliber shows, which are made even more special by the incredible setting of the Viva Theatre & Club that seamlessly transforms from a best-in-class theater experience to an expansive nightclub," added NCL’s Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Cruise Programming, Richard Ambrose.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Norwegian Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS